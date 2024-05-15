Big breaks for plus-sized actresses Xixi Lim, Jessica Gunning and Nicola Coughlan

SINGAPORE – When local comedienne-host-actress Xixi Lim won her first Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste prize at the Star Awards in April, it came as a surprise. After all, she is not a Mediacorp artiste and had never led a series produced by the broadcaster.

But that will soon change with the upcoming drama The Blockbusters, where Lim will take on her first lead role – becoming one of the rare plus-sized actresses to be front and centre in a Singapore production.

The Straits Times looks at the body-diverse leading ladies who are scoring their big breaks on the small screen here and abroad.

Host-actress Xixi Lim scores first lead role in new series The Blockbusters