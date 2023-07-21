Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record Of BTS tops New York Times’ bestsellers list

SEOUL – The English version of a book about K-pop sensation BTS has taken American bookstores by storm.

Titled Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record Of BTS, it topped The New York Times Best Seller list for hardcover non-fiction on Wednesday.

Rankings on the newspaper’s weekly list reflect sales including pre-orders for the week ending on July 15.

It is the first time a book by a South Korean author has topped the list.

Released earlier in July by the boy band’s agency to mark the septet’s 10-year anniversary, it was co-written by members of BTS and South Korean journalist Kang Myeong-seok.

The English translation was led by Anton Hur, in collaboration with Clare Richards and Slin Jung.

Translations of Beyond The Story swept top spots on Amazon in the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, Australia and Japan the day it was released on July 9.

In Brazil, it marked the highest-ever volume of pre-orders. In Singapore, the book is also the top non-fiction title on Times and Popular bookstores’ bestseller lists.

In South Korea, the Korean-language version rose to the No. 1 spot at major online bookstores across the country shortly after they began receiving pre-orders on June 15.

After its release, the book ranked No. 1 on Kyobo Bookstore’s weekly bestseller list for both online and offline sales.

The book, which was planned and compiled over several years, features stories, photos and interviews with BTS members documenting the 10 years since their debut in 2013. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK