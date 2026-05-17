‘Beyond the Oscar’: Actor John Travolta gets surprise lifetime achievement award at Cannes

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John Travolta receives an honorary Palm d'Or award prior to the screening of his film Propeller One-Way Night Coach at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 15.

Cannes, FRANCE - Hollywood star John Travolta was given a surprise lifetime achievement award at the Cannes Film Festival on May 15 as he premiered the first movie he has ever directed.

The man who became an icon overnight with the 1977 film Saturday Night Fever was visibly moved as he accepted the honorary Palme d’Or before the screening of Propeller One-Way Night Coach, which is based on his own 1997 children’s book about his first experience in an airliner.

“I just can’t believe it. This is beyond the Oscar, really,” the 72-year-old said as he accepted the tribute.

Clark Shotwell (left) and John Travolta on the set of Propeller One-Way Night Coach. PHOTO: APPLE TV

The festival has been laying on the love for Hollywood legends in 2026 despite the big studios staying away, with honorary Palmes for American actress-singer Barbra Streisand and New Zealand film-maker Peter Jackson as well as a gala screening for American actor Vin Diesel and the stars of the Fast & Furious franchise to mark its 25th anniversary.

Travolta – who has never won an Oscar – revived his flagging career with his iconic turn as hitman Vincent Vega in Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 crime thriller Pulp Fiction, which won the festival’s Palme d’Or top prize in 1994.

Many critics hailed it as his greatest performance, one that has since gone down in cinema history.

“My favourite movies in the history of my life have always been the winners of the Palme d’Or,” Travolta said.

Cannes had kept the award under wraps until the American actor walked on stage for the premiere wearing a black suit and a white beret.

He said he had been hugely surprised to have his directorial debut, which stars his 26-year-old daughter Ella Bleu as an air hostess, accepted at the world’s most prestigious film festival.

Ella Bleu Travolta (left) and John Travolta attend the photocall for Propeller One-Way Night Coach at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 16, 2026. PHOTO: EPA

When Cannes director Thierry Fremaux told him in November 2025 that “it would be the first film ever accepted that early, I cried like a baby”, Travolta said.

“I had no expectation my film would be accepted,” he added.

Premiering on Apple TV on May 29, Propeller One-Way Night Coach is a one-hour self-financed autobiographical tale about Travolta’s flight as an eight-year-old (played by Clark Shotwell) with his actress-mother from New York to Los Angeles in 1962.

Clark Shotwell (left) and John Travolta in Propeller One-Way Night Coach. PHOTO: APPLE TV

“This is the blueprint of my life,” said the actor, a lifelong aeroplane nut, who narrates the story and also stars in the family adventure film.

“What you’ll see in the movie is completely my perspective on what I witnessed people go through.

“Everyone that was in the movie is sitting in the audience right there, my family,” he added.

Travolta was bitten by the acting bug early.

Born in New Jersey to the an Irish mother and an Italian-American father who ran a tyre store, he left school at 16 to try his hand at acting and dancing.

Two years later, he landed his first big stage role in the Broadway musical Grease (1971).

He was nominated for an Oscar in 1978 for playing disco-dancing champion Tony Manero in the low-budget Saturday Night Fever and was launched into the Hollywood stratosphere by his role in the movie version of Grease the same year.

Asked if he would direct again, he said he had watched all sorts of directors as an actor.

“I really believe that I can navigate around all of that, and anything I would choose to do, but I really feel I have to have passion about the material to do again what I’ve done here,” he said. AFP