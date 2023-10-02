Beyonce to release her Renaissance World Tour concert film globally

LOS ANGELES – A film based on pop star Beyonce’s hit Renaissance World Tour is set to be distributed globally by American movie giant AMC as cinema chains look to fill content gaps stemming from Hollywood strikes.

The American singer-songwriter’s film is a theatrical production of her global tour this summer, spanning 57 concerts across 40 cities in North America and 14 across Europe.

It follows a similar release by American pop star Taylor Swift, whose Eras Tour concert film will be distributed in cinemas in North America starting Oct 13.

The concert films provide American cinema chains such as AMC, Cinemark and Cineplex with high-profile titles to help fill gaps caused by a prolonged strike by actors and writers in Hollywood.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce is set to play in the United States, Canada and Mexico beginning Dec 1, AMC said, adding that additional global cities would be announced at a later date.

AMC’s rival Cinemark also announced that it will play the concert film in its US theatres. Both cinema chains said the price of their standard showtime tickets will start at US$22 (S$30). REUTERS