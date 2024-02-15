Beyonce fan’s radio request reignites country music debate in US

NEW YORK – In Oklahoma, United States, a small country music station that refused a listener’s request to play a new song by American pop star Beyonce was forced to change its tune, after an uproar from fans who say that black artistes are too often excluded from the genre.

On the morning of Feb 13, Mr Justin McGowan requested that the DJs at KYKC, a country music radio station in Ada, play Texas Hold ’Em, one of two new songs Beyonce had released as announced in a Super Bowl commercial on Feb 11.

Beyonce – who grew up in Houston – sings about hoedowns in the twangy track, which also features a fellow black Grammy winner, Rhiannon Giddens, on banjo and viola.

Station manager Roger Harris e-mailed Mr McGowan back with a concise rejection: “We do not play Beyonce at KYKC as we are a country music station.”

In sending the e-mail, Mr Harris unwittingly ignited a new flame in a long-simmering debate over how black artistes fit into country music, a genre that has black music at its roots.

In the Super Bowl advertisement, Beyonce joked that her new release would “break the Internet”. The 42-year-old was not kidding.

Mr McGowan put a screenshot of the rejection on social media, tagging a Beyonce fan group in a post that drew 3.4 million views on X, formerly known as Twitter, and sparked conversations on Reddit and TikTok.

“This is absolutely ridiculous and racist,” he wrote, urging people to e-mail the station and request the song.

Fans bombarded KYKC with hundreds of e-mails and phone calls, criticising the station for not playing the song, according to Mr Harris, the station manager for 48 years.

“I’ve never experienced anything in my career like the amount of communications that we received in support of the song,” he said in an interview.