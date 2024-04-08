Beyonce breaks Billboard chart records with Cowboy Carter album

Beyonce has made history with Cowboy Carter, with the album earning No. 1 spots on the Billboard 200 and Top Country Albums charts.

Not only is the American superstar the first black woman to conquer the Top Country Albums chart, but Beyonce, 42, also received her eighth No. 1 spot on the all-genre Billboard 200 (dated April 13).

On April 9, Billboard reported that Cowboy Carter chalked up 407,000 units in its first week upon its release on March 29, setting the record for the biggest week of 2024. The sum comprises 232,000 streaming-equivalent album units, 168,000 in album sales and 7,000 in track-equivalent album units.

According to the American music publication, Beyonce’s numbers are the biggest since American pop star Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) bowed with 1.653 million units in November 2023.

Led by the single Texas Hold ‘Em, Cowboy Carter is also Beyonce’s biggest debut since her 2016 album Lemonade, which opened with more than 650,000 units.

The success of Cowboy Carter – which features American country legends Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson, along with collaborations with American singer Miley Cyrus and rapper-singer Post Malone – marks Beyonce’s best streaming week.

J-Hope of K-pop titan BTS is also making history on the Billboard 200 with his Hope On The Street Vol. 1 album, which debuted at No. 5 with 50,000 equivalent album units.

This is the second time he has made it to the top 10 of the Billboard 200. His first solo album, Jack In The Box, landed at No. 6 on the chart dated Sept 2, 2023.

The 30-year-old, who is doing his military service, is the first South Korean solo musician to score more than one top 10 record on the Billboard 200.