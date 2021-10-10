Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (2) Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney

2. (1) Dune by Frank Herbert

3. (3) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

4. (9) The Song Of Achilles by Madeline Miller

5. (5) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

6. (-) No Longer Human by Osamu Dazai

7. (8) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim

7. (6) Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover

8. (-) The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa

9. (-) The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas

10. (4) The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Surrounded By Bad Bosses And Lazy Employees by Thomas Erikson

2. (3) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

3. (2) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

4. (6) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

5. (4) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

6. (-) Invention: A Life by James Dyson

7. (7) Atomic Habits by James Clear

8. (-) AI 2041 by Lee Kai-Fu and Chen Qiufan

9. (10) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

10. (9) Big Panda And Tiny Dragon by James Norbury

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #10: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #15: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

3. (6) Geronimo Stilton #79: Garbage Dump Disaster by Geronimo Stilton

4. (4) Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey

5. (8) InvestiGators: Off The Hook by John Patrick Green

6. (3) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2022 by National Geographic

7. (7) The Boss Baby Family Business Junior Novelisation by Stacia Deutsch

8. (-) Megamonster by David Walliams

9. (-) Wotakoi Vol. 5 by Fujita

10. (10) Pokemon Super Deluxe Essential Handbook by Scholastic

• This is The Sunday Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.