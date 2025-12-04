Benjamin Kheng, Iman Fandi, Mavis Hee among over 60 Singapore acts at Sing60 Music Festival

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Singaporean singers Benjamin Kheng (left) and Iman Fandi will perform at the Sing60 Music Festival.

Sing60 Music Festival

Celebrate 60 years of Singapore music at this two-day outdoor music festival, featuring two stages and more than 60 home-grown act s .

On Day 1, the main highlight will happen from 7 t o 8.45pm at the Fort Canning Green stage, with performances from artistes such as Amni Musfirah with the ChildAid alumni, Benjamin Kheng and Charlie L im.

Before and after this segment, bands from Singapore’s indie and alternative scenes – including A Vacant Affair, Carac al and the Jazz Association Singapore Youth Orchestra – wi ll take the same stage.

More local musicians will come together on Day 2 at the same time slot. They include Iman Fandi, Mavis Hee and Shazza, as well as the Talentime All-Stars , which comprise Ann Hussein, Clement Chow, Faridah Ali, Gerry Rezel and Max Surin.

In die bands such as Motifs , T he Great Spy Experime nt and Intermission will also perform on the second day.

Where: Fort Canning Green, Fort Canning Park, 51 Canning Rise

MRT: Fort Canning

When: Dec 6 and 7, from 3pm

Admission: $40 to $60 via Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to str.sg/peD5 )

831 Nobody Can Fly 2025 World Tour Singapore

Taiwanese rock band 831 comprise (from left) drummer Dan Tsai, bassist Sky Deng, vocalist Up Lee, keyboardist and band leader Orange Yang and guitarist Be Liu. PHOTO: UNUSUAL ENTERTAINMENT

Taiwanese rock band 831 return to the Singapore Indoor Stadium with their new world tour Nobody Can Fly.

The y performed at the same venue in 2022, and comprise vocalist Up Lee, keyboardist and leader Orange Yang, guitarist Be Liu, bassist Sky Deng and drummer Dan Tsai.

Since then, they have released tracks such as ballad Love Proverbs (2024) and operatic rock song Symphony Of Art And Madness (2025). In Augus t, they performed the unreleased number Nobody Can Fly, which thei r t our is named after, during a concert at the Kaohsiung Arena in Taiwan.

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

MRT: Stadium

When: Dec 7, 7pm

Admission: $108 to $198 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 6018-7645)

Doja Cat – Ma Vie World Tour

American rapper-singer Doja Cat will perform in Singapore for the first time on Dec 10. PHOTO: REUTERS

American rapper-singer Doja Cat, known for her electric stage presence and bold presentation, is set to perform in Singapore for the first time on Dec 10.

The show is part of her Tour Ma Vie World Tour, which is her third concert tour and the first to come to Asia. It is in support of her fifth studio album Vie (2025), which features the disco-pop number Jealous Type and the retro-inspired Gorgeous.

Among the star’s most popular numbers are Woman (2021) and Kiss Me More (2021). The latter, a collaboration with American singer SZA, won the 2022 Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performanc e.