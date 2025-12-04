Show Picks
Benjamin Kheng, Iman Fandi, Mavis Hee among over 60 Singapore acts at Sing60 Music Festival
Sing60 Music Festival
Celebrate 60 years of Singapore music at this two-day outdoor music festival, featuring two stages and more than 60 home-grown acts.
On Day 1, the main highlight will happen from 7 to 8.45pm at the Fort Canning Green stage, with performances from artistes such as Amni Musfirah with the ChildAid alumni, Benjamin Kheng and Charlie Lim.
Before and after this segment, bands from Singapore’s indie and alternative scenes – including A Vacant Affair, Caracal and the Jazz Association Singapore Youth Orchestra – will take the same stage.
More local musicians will come together on Day 2 at the same time slot. They include Iman Fandi, Mavis Hee and Shazza, as well as the Talentime All-Stars, which comprise Ann Hussein, Clement Chow, Faridah Ali, Gerry Rezel and Max Surin.
Indie bands such as Motifs, The Great Spy Experiment and Intermission will also perform on the second day.
Where: Fort Canning Green, Fort Canning Park, 51 Canning Rise str.sg/peD5
MRT: Fort Canning
When: Dec 6 and 7, from 3pm
Admission: $40 to $60 via Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to str.sg/peD5)
str.sg/peD5)
831 Nobody Can Fly 2025 World Tour Singapore
Taiwanese rock band 831 return to the Singapore Indoor Stadium with their new world tour Nobody Can Fly.
They performed at the same venue in 2022, and comprise vocalist Up Lee, keyboardist and leader Orange Yang, guitarist Be Liu, bassist Sky Deng and drummer Dan Tsai.
Since then, they have released tracks such as ballad Love Proverbs (2024) and operatic rock song Symphony Of Art And Madness (2025). In August, they performed the unreleased number Nobody Can Fly, which their tour is named after, during a concert at the Kaohsiung Arena in Taiwan.
Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk
MRT: Stadium
When: Dec 7, 7pm
Admission: $108 to $198 via Ticketmaster (go to
ticketmaster.sgor call 6018-7645)
Doja Cat – Ma Vie World Tour
American rapper-singer Doja Cat, known for her electric stage presence and bold presentation, is set to perform in Singapore for the first time on Dec 10.
The show is part of her Tour Ma Vie World Tour, which is her third concert tour and the first to come to Asia. It is in support of her fifth studio album Vie (2025), which features the disco-pop number Jealous Type and the retro-inspired Gorgeous.
Among the star’s most popular numbers are Woman (2021) and Kiss Me More (2021). The latter, a collaboration with American singer SZA, won the 2022 Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk
MRT: Stadium
When: Dec 10, 8pm
Admission: From $158 via
Ticketmaster