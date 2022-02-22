Ben Stiller finds his calling in directing

As an actor, Ben Stiller made his name with offbeat comedies such as Zoolander (2001), Tropic Thunder (2008) and the Meet The Parents trilogy (2000 to 2010).

But as he perfected his goofball persona on screen, he was also becoming a respected Hollywood director.

Stiller was behind the camera on the cult romantic comedy Reality Bites (1994), acclaimed true-crime drama Escape At Dannemora (2018) and the endlessly memed Zoolander.

And his latest directorial effort, Severance - a dark workplace thriller streaming on Apple TV+ - expands his eclectic resume.

The series follows Mark (Adam Scott), an employee whose workplace has made him undergo a "severance" procedure - the implantation of a microchip in his brain to separate his work memories from his personal ones. But this experiment in "work-life balance" is thrown in doubt when Mark finds himself at the centre of a mystery that forces him to confront the true nature of his work and himself.

Speaking at a virtual press event for the new show, Stiller, 56, says television as an art form is unrecognisable from how it was three decades ago, when he created and starred in The Ben Stiller Show (1990 to 1993), a sketch comedy series.

"Television's changed a lot. There's the opportunity to do so many different kinds of things and genres on a level that, 30 years ago, people weren't investing in because television was looked at very differently," says the star, who won an Emmy for his writing on that show.

"But now, I feel like it's the place you go if you want to take chances and explore different genres and work with really amazing people," says Stiller, who also directed and starred in adventure comedy The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty (2013).

Stiller has studiously avoided being pigeonholed into any one genre.

This is why after Escape From Dannemora - which picked up six Emmy nominations, including for direction - he did not immediately embark on another project based on a true story.

"That's sort of a predictable thing in our business, where if you do one thing that people respond to, then you get more of that offered to you," says the actor, whose parents were the late comedians Jerry Stiller - star of the sitcom Seinfeld (1989 to 1998) - and Anne Meara.

While working on Escape From Dannemora, Stiller read the script for Severance, which felt radically different in tone.