Ben Affleck's son, 10, reverses Lamborghini into BMW during test drive

LOS ANGELES - Ben Affleck's son Samuel accidentally backed a Lamborghini into a parked BMW in a luxury car rental dealership on Sunday (June 26).

The 10-year-old, who is the youngest of three children the actor shares with actress Jennifer Garner, was unhurt in the minor incident, which was caught on video by paparazzi.

A representative for the 49-year-old actor-director, told People in a statement: "There was no damage. Everyone is okay."

Affleck's fiancee Jennifer Lopez, 52, was sitting behind the driver's seat of the car with its engine running, when he let his son take over the wheel.

That was when the fender bender occurred, according to reports on various entertainment sites.