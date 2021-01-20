Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas have split up

Actors Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are no longer a couple after nearly a year together.

According to People magazine on Monday, de Armas, 32, was the one who decided to call it quits.

Quoting anonymous sources, it wrote: "She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles-based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles."

Affleck, 48, who has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, also 48, was first linked with de Armas early last year when they were filming forthcoming erotic thriller Deep Water in New Orleans.

Another source close to the couple revealed: "This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable."

"They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. They are both happy with where they are in their lives," said the source, who added that Affleck had three jobs lined up and a solid relationship with his children.

The pair, who had appeared inseparable just a few months ago, had gone on a trip to de Armas' native Cuba, a holiday in Costa Rica and even a family vacation to Georgia.

She reportedly got along well with his children - daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11; as well as eight-year-old son Samuel - and moved into his home in August.

In the wake of the break-up, the Knives Out (2019) actress has been seen sporting a drastic new hairdo. Instead of her flowing locks, she now wears her hair in a 1920s-inspired bob with blunt bangs.

Affleck, too, appears to have moved on.

The Daily Mail published photos yesterday from outside his house, where a life-sized cardboard cut-out of de Armas had been snapped into two and thrown into the trash.

In happier times last summer, this was the same standee that his kids were spotted playing with while bonding with de Armas.

Talk about being dumped.