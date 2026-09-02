Below Deck star Nathan Gallagher convicted of domestic violence

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The police in New South Wales asked for the public’s help in locating Nathan Gallagher.

Australian authorities issued an arrest warrant this week for Nathan Gallagher, a star on Bravo’s Below Deck franchise (2013 to present), who was convicted of domestic-violence-related charges involving his former partner and castmate, Gael Cameron.

The police in New South Wales asked for the public’s help in locating Gallagher, 28, and in a statement urged “anyone with information into his whereabouts” not to approach him and to immediately call authorities.

The charges stem from an incident involving Gallagher and an unidentified woman shortly after Christmas in 2025 at an apartment in Sydney. The next day, the police arrested Gallagher on charges of assaulting the woman, and he was eventually released on bail.

This week, Gallagher failed to appear at a court hearing in Sydney about those charges, which include assaulting and choking the woman.

In a statement Gallagher provided to Rolling Stone in August, he indicated that the unidentified woman was Cameron, with whom he shares a child. Neither Cameron nor Gallagher responded to requests for comment.

Despite Gallagher’s absence, Judge Janine Lacy proceeded with the hearing and found that the evidence proved accusations of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentionally choking a person without consent and common assault.

She then issued a warrant for his arrest, although authorities believe he might have fled the country. He has not been sentenced.

“The offences themselves are very serious, with significant maximum penalties,” the judge said, according to Australian media reports.

Gallagher features prominently in the Below Deck franchise, including a Below Deck Mediterranean season that is airing now, on which he is the boatswain.

Filming for the current season wrapped before the December arrest, and a spokesperson for Bravo said the network “does not plan on working with Nathan in the future”.

Gallagher and Cameron met while working as deckhands on the show, which follows crew members and guests on luxury yachts in regions including the Caribbean, the Mediterranean and parts of Australia.

In 2025, they had a son together, Kayden, and the current season of the show focuses on Gallagher as he adjusts to becoming a father. Gallagher and Cameron are no longer in a relationship.

In the statement he provided to Rolling Stone in August, Gallagher said he had evidence that would contradict Cameron’s version of events, but he has not shared that evidence.

“I’m not claiming I was perfect,” he said in the statement. “I wasn’t. I made mistakes.”

He added: “My priority is being recognised as his father, establishing a relationship with him and ultimately finding a way for both of us to move forward and co-parent peacefully.” NYTIMES