Bella Hadid shares emotional message about body shaming as she reposts Ariana Grande’s viral video

LOS ANGELES – American model Bella Hadid has shared an emotional message about body shaming in support of singer Ariana Grande, who posted a viral video on Tuesday.

Hadid, 26, reshared Grande’s TikTok video, in which she spoke candidly about her body and mental health, on Instagram and wrote: “You never know what someone is dealing with mentally or physically. Disease or depression. Grief or heartache. You just don’t and you will never know until you walk in a day in their shoes.”

She added: “Instead of unsolicited advice or opinions, judgment or aggression, just try to offer a helping hand and be kind. There is always a reason for the way people look/feel, so try to be soft, especially when you don’t know someone or what they’ve been through.”

Her words echoed those of Grande, 29, who said in her video: “I think we could be, I think we should be, gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what.

“If you think you’re saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is – healthy, unhealthy, big, small, this, that, sexy, not sexy – we just shouldn’t. We should really work towards not doing that as much.”

Hadid, like Grande, had weathered her share of trolls, haters and body shamers on social media and has opened up in the past about her struggles with eating disorders, health issues and regrets about plastic surgery.

Hadid added: “Instagram is not real and we need to look deeper and consciously remind ourselves that each of us are just human beings trying our best. So next time someone wants to write a nasty article to make fun, or a mean comment to get some likes , just remember that.

“If someone wants to talk badly about another person, remove yourself from the conversation. It’s so much cooler to be kind.”

She also sent her love to Grande, saying her message will help so many people.

Grande then responded in the comment section: “I love you and your big heart.”