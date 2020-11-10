'Beautiful light': Local artists remember the late actress and singer Chen Meiguang

SINGAPORE - Many local personalities have paid tribute to actress and singer Chen Meiguang, who died on Sunday at the age of 87.

Songwriter and xinyao pioneer Liang Wern Fook wrote on Facebook: "Your song makes even an overcast day bright. A little flower smiles at the sandstorm of time. A beautiful memory will shine."

A Little Flower is an old song Chen is remembered for singing in her later years and Liang also made reference to her name, which translates literally to "beautiful light".

Actor and Teochew opera practitioner Nick Shen posted a photo of himself with Chen on Facebook and captioned it: "Thankful to have had the good fortune to play your son. Rest in peace."

They played mother-and-son in the short film Filial Haven in 2015.

Local actor Zheng Geping also remembered on his Instagram page, writing: "Will always remember your lovely smile, A Little Flower and Mystery."

Chen is known for acting in the supernatural series Mystery (1988) - where she played a ghostly old lady - as well as dramas like Legend Of The Eight Immortals (1998).

A-list actress Zoe Tay paid her respects in an Instagram story, saying: "Dear Meiguang-jie (older sister in Chinese), rest in peace."

Veteran actress Li Yinzhu told the Chinese-language daily Lianhe Wanbao that she had visited Chen a few years ago with other artists. She remembered Chen as someone who was kindly and smiley.

Chen died a day after she was diagnosed with a cerebral haemorrhage. Her son told Wanbao that his mother regained consciousness briefly and said that SBC, the precursor of Mediacorp, had asked her to go back to film TV shows.

He said Chen had been suffering from dementia for the past two years.