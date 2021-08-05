'Be bold, woo me': Kuo Shu-yao to men aged 20 and up

Taiwanese actress Kuo Shu-yao, also known as Yao-yao, has a message for men aged 20 and above: Be bold and woo me.

The actress just turned 31 last month and stars in an upcoming romantic movie, Say Yes Again, in which her character is wooed by a man seven years younger, played by actor Kent Tsai.

In an interview on Monday, Kuo said she would not mind dating a man much younger than her, as she had previously dated singer Riley Wang, 25, and dancer Chin Yang, 29.

"Those who are older may not want to play with me," she said in jest, as she invited men who are at least 20 years old to "be bold and woo me".

She said she prefers younger men, as she hopes her partner can be both "boyish and masculine".

She also said she does not fancy older men as they often believe themselves to be funny but cannot make her smile.

The actress said she finds it hard not to be bowled over by the sweet words of "little fresh meat" - meaning hunky young men.

But she drew the line at those younger than 19, saying she "can accept at most a 12-year age gap".

Kuo shot to fame in 2009 after appearing in a Taiwanese video-game commercial clad in a bustier top and mini skirt.

She released her debut album, Love's Embrace, that same year and promoted it via autograph-cum-hugging sessions.

Over the years, however, she has sought to become more of a serious actress, winning Best New Performer at Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards in 2013 for the movie Step Back To Glory.

She was also nominated for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film at Taiwan's Golden Bell Awards in 2017 for The Teenage Psychic.

During the interview, Kuo also commented on her co-star Tsai, 24, with whom she has worked a few times, including in The Teenage Psychic (2017).

She described Tsai as "boyfriend material".

"He looks handsome when he is quiet and looks cute when he speaks," she said.

"He has not changed in the last six years."

Tsai said at the same interview that he would not rule out having an older girlfriend and admitted that he once had a crush on Kuo, but did not confess to her then.