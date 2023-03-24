BBC halts Top Gear filming following former cricketer Andrew Flintoff's December crash

LONDON – The BBC has abandoned filming of the latest series of motoring programme Top Gear following an investigation into a December 2022 crash that injured former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff, said the British broadcaster on Thursday.

Flintoff, 45, who quit cricket in 2010 and joined Top Gear as a host in 2019, was injured in a car crash during the filming of an episode in December and was said to be “lucky to be alive”.

British newspaper The Times reported, citing insiders, that Flintoff was quitting as co-presenter of Top Gear, one of BBC’s most successful shows. He co-hosted the show along with Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.

The BBC said: “Under the circumstances, we feel it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34.”

It added that a decision on how best to continue would be made later in 2023.

According to the BBC News website, Flintoff was injured at Top Gear’s test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey on Dec 13, 2022. He received medical care at the scene before being taken to hospital.

Since he started presenting the show, he had crashed twice in 2019, but was not injured. The first time was into a market stall in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, while the second was during a drag race at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire.

The broadcaster said it has apologised to Flintoff, who is widely known for his heroics in the 2005 Ashes series against Australia, a highlight in his cricketing career that earned him cult status. REUTERS