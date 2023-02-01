Batman’s new bosses look to make DC Comics heroes super again

LOS ANGELES – Warner Bros Discovery aims to release two movies and two television series a year tied to its DC Comics characters as it seeks to reinvigorate its superhero business under new management.

Peter Safran and James Gunn, who took over as co-chief executive officers of DC Studios in November, unveiled their plans for the company’s comic book franchises at a media event on Monday.

Their lineup includes the animated show Creature Commandos, a new series for the HBO Max streaming platform, as well as Superman: Legacy, a picture that will be released in theatres in July 2025.

DC’s planned films between now and then include The Flash, Blue Beetle and sequels to Aquaman (2018) and Shazam! (2019), which are all due to be released in 2023.

They will help set up the Superman movie, Safran and Gunn said. A picture titled The Brave & The Bold will reintroduce Batman and Robin, while Supergirl will bring back that heroine. No dates were given for those projects.

The pair are looking to duplicate the phenomenal success of Walt Disney’s Marvel Studios, which turned its stable of characters into the most successful franchise in Hollywood history by weaving together interlocking stories. DC’s efforts historically have lacked that cohesion, Gunn and Safran said.

“The history of DC was pretty messed up,” Gunn said. “They were just giving away IP (intellectual property) like they were party favours to any creators who smiled at them. We’re going to promise that everything from our first project forward is going to be unified.”