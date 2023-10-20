Barcelona football club’s jersey to feature Rolling Stones logo

BARCELONA – Barcelona and The Rolling Stones have joined forces and the club’s kit will feature the English rock band’s famous logo for next week’s Clasico against Real Madrid, the LaLiga club announced on Thursday.

Music streaming service Spotify have sponsored Barcelona since the 2021/22 season, and the club have previously had campaigns featuring Canadian rapper Drake and Spanish singer Rosalia.

But now rock fans can finally get some satisfaction.

"FC Barcelona and Spotify have done it again. The jersey that Barca will wear at El Clasico on Oct 28 will once again become an icon that will attract the attention of the whole world," the club said.

“The tongue and lips logo of The Rolling Stones will replace the Spotify logo on the legendary FC Barcelona kit.”

The jersey will be available to buy from Monday. Barca’s women’s team will also wear the shirt for their game against Sevilla on Nov 5.

The Rolling Stones’ lead singer Mick Jagger, guitarist Keith Richards and bass guitarist Ronnie Wood said in a statement: “We’re big football fans and we’re honoured that Spotify has put our logo on the FC Barcelona jersey to celebrate the release of the Stones’ new album Hackney Diamonds.”

Fans who are unable to buy the jersey can purchase a limited-edition album package featuring a vinyl album with the Barca crest and a retro jersey.