Barbie, Taylor Swift win big at People’s Choice Awards

Director Greta Gerwig and her Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling may have been shut out of the winners circle at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) awards on Feb 18 in London, but the movie about the beloved Mattel doll claimed a big victory at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.

The ceremony was also held on Feb 18, in Santa Monica, California, and was hosted by Canadian actor Simu Liu, who played one of the Kens in the Barbie movie.

The annual event, now in its 49th edition and organised by American entertainment network E!, recognises the best in film, television, music and pop culture, as voted by the public.

Barbie, which received eight nominations, was its biggest winner. It bagged six awards, including Movie of the Year and Comedy Movie of the Year.

Robbie and Gosling were named Female and Male Movie Star of the Year respectively, while their co-star America Ferrera took home the Movie Performance of the Year trophy.

Ferrera, 39, thanked the “incomparable” Gerwig and Robbie in her acceptance speech, saying: “It feels like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a part of such a bold and inspiring masterpiece and to get to speak words of truth that so many of us needed to hear out loud.

“Barbie is an invitation to all of us to embrace our full selves as we already are: uniquely, gloriously and perfectly human.”

Barbie, a satire about female empowerment and misogyny, was the highest-grossing film of 2023, earning US$1.44 billion (S$1.95 billion) worldwide.

American music superstar Taylor Swift was the big winner on the music front, taking home Female Artist of the Year and Pop Artist of the Year.

Swift, 34, who is on her Eras Tour in Australia, also bagged Concert Tour of the Year and Social Celebrity of the Year. Her boyfriend and National Football League star Travis Kelce was named Athlete of the Year by fans.