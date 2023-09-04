Barbie is the highest grossing film of 2023 with $1.8b globally

UNITED STATES – Barbie has become the highest grossing film of 2023 after generating US$1.38 billion (S$1.84 billion) at the worldwide box office.
The results passed the previous leader, Universal’s The Super Mario Bros Movie (US$1.35 billion globally), according to a statement on Sunday from Warner Bros, which released Barbie.
The hit fantasy comedy has accumulated US$600 million in North America and, earlier in August, passed The Super Mario Bros Movie (US$574 million) to become the biggest release of 2023 at the domestic box office as well.
At the international box office, Barbie has grossed a staggering US$760 million.
With no other films in 2023 likely to draw as big an audience, it is a record that will probably stand.
Barbie is the highest grossing in Warner Bros history. That record was last held by 2011’s Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2, which grossed US$1.34 billion globally.
Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie, Barbie has become a cultural phenomenon, with many fans dressing in pink to see the live-action take on Mattel’s famous fashion doll. It scored 88 per cent approval on the review aggregator RottenTomatoes.com.
Barbie was released on July 21 in the United States, the same date as Universal’s Oppenheimer from director Christopher Nolan. The release schedule spurred a social media frenzy known as Barbenheimer that had people race to theatres to see both pictures on the same day.
Barbie and Oppenheimer were among the last big-budget films that actors could promote before their union, the Screen Actors Guild, went on strike in mid-July.
Actors have since been barred from attending premieres and participating in press interviews to discuss projects from Hollywood’s largest studios, a turn of events that could depress attendance for other films in 2023.
Some big films, including Warner Bros’ Dune: Part Two, have had their release dates pushed to 2024. BLOOMBERG