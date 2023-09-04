Barbie is the highest grossing film of 2023 with $1.8b globally

UNITED STATES – Barbie has become the highest grossing film of 2023 after generating US$1.38 billion (S$1.84 billion) at the worldwide box office.

The results passed the previous leader, Universal’s The Super Mario Bros Movie (US$1.35 billion globally), according to a statement on Sunday from Warner Bros, which released Barbie.

The hit fantasy comedy has accumulated US$600 million in North America and, earlier in August, passed The Super Mario Bros Movie (US$574 million) to become the biggest release of 2023 at the domestic box office as well.

At the international box office, Barbie has grossed a staggering US$760 million.

With no other films in 2023 likely to draw as big an audience, it is a record that will probably stand.

Barbie is the highest grossing in Warner Bros history. That record was last held by 2011’s Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2, which grossed US$1.34 billion globally.

Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie, Barbie has become a cultural phenomenon, with many fans dressing in pink to see the live-action take on Mattel’s famous fashion doll. It scored 88 per cent approval on the review aggregator RottenTomatoes.com.