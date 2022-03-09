Barbie Hsu marries former flame 3 months after divorce

Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu has remarried, just three months after divorcing Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei.

The 45-year-old's new man is a former boyfriend - South Korean musician DJ Koo, 52, also known as Koo Jun-yup. He was part of the 1990s South Korean dance music duo Clon, which were popular during their time.

Koo and Hsu used to be a couple about two decades ago.

Koo made the announcement on Instagram in Korean and Chinese, and tagged Hsu. He says he got back in touch with her after hearing about her divorce.

He writes: "We are married. To have such a destiny with a lover from over 20 years ago - this is a love we want to cherish and continue.

"When I heard the news of her divorce, I dug out her number from more than 20 years ago and contacted her. Thankfully, her number has not changed and we reconnected. We have lost too much time together, so I proposed marriage and Barbie finally agreed.

"After registering our marriage, we shall live together. I'm marrying late in life and I hope to receive everyone's love and support."

This is his first marriage.

Hsu, who reposted Koo's message on her social media accounts, wrote: "Life is uncertain. I cherish the happiness I have in the present. I thank everything that has led me step by step to where I am now."

Hsu announced her divorce from Wang after more than 10 years of marriage in November. They have two children - a daughter born in 2014 and a son born in 2016.

According to Taiwanese media reports, Koo said on a South Korean variety programme in 2010 that they had met at a concert in Taiwan.

They reportedly began dating secretly in 1998, but split after about a year as Koo's management objected to him being in a relationship.