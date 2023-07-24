‘Barbenheimer’ double bill in Singapore: Is it worth it?

SINGAPORE – “Barbenheimer” brought moviegoers all over the world together in a major pop-cultural moment – and it was no different in Singapore.

A portmanteau of Greta Gerwig’s campy fantasy comedy Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s chilling historical drama Oppenheimer, the Internet phenomenon began circulating on social media before the simultaneous theatrical release last Thursday of the two highly anticipated yet diametrically opposed blockbusters.

With a run time of almost two hours, Barbie stars Margot Robbie as the titular doll who is hit by an existential crisis, while Oppenheimer is a three-hour biopic of American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy), who is known as the “father of the atomic bomb”.

The box-office rivalry quickly turned into potential for a double bill, as netizens debated the right order to watch them on the same day and cast members promoted one another’s films.

The big winner turned out to be the box office.

In North America, Barbie grossed more than US$155 million (S$206 million) and Oppenheimer pulled in US$80.5 million on their opening weekend.

In Singapore, Oppenheimer – which is rated M18 – earned over $1.09 million from last Thursday to Sunday and beat Avengers: Endgame (2019) to be the biggest four-day Imax opening here, said its local distributor United International Pictures. Warner Bros Singapore declined to comment on Barbie’s local box-office performance.

Last Saturday, programme coordinator Amirul Hakim caught Oppenheimer in Imax at 3.50pm at Shaw Theatres Lido, and Barbie at 8.15pm at Cathay Cineplex Causeway Point.

The 26-year-old said: “I’ve been hyped for Oppenheimer and Barbie since the titles were announced. It’s been forever since I watched two films back to back, but I knew ‘Barbenheimer’ would be an important cultural moment.

“I’m a strong advocate that Oppenheimer should go first, so one can end the day with the cheery colours of Barbie. Turns out both movies were devastating in their own ways.”

He added: “Oppenheimer hit me like a truck, and I was glad I had the one-hour break to decompress with my partner before Barbie.”

Mr Amirul calls Nolan “one of the greatest directors of all time”, and has watched his movies in theatres “for as long as I can remember”. He rewatches Nolan’s films, such as Interstellar (2014) and Tenet (2020), multiple times a year.

As someone who was more excited for Oppenheimer, Mr Amirul thinks the “Barbenheimer” experience challenged expectations.