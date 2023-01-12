Banshees, Fabelmans and Everything Everywhere rack up film nominations

LOS ANGELES - The Banshees Of Inisherin, The Fabelmans and Everything Everywhere All At Once racked up key nominations from Hollywood’s actors and directors unions on Wednesday, as the movie award season begins to take shape.

Coming the morning after the Golden Globes, the nominations from the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and Directors Guild of America (DGA) are seen as important stepping stones in the race to the Oscars, which take place on March 12.

Banshees and Everything Everywhere each earned five SAG nominations. Both films were short-listed for “outstanding performance by a cast”, the actors’ group’s most prestigious award, along with The Fabelmans.

Irish tragicomedy Banshees earned a lead acting nomination for Colin Farrell, just hours after his Golden Globes win.

Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon were each nominated for their supporting performances as inhabitants of a tiny, beautiful but haunted Irish island in the 1920s.

Another Globe winner Michelle Yeoh, who plays an immigrant laundromat owner in Everything Everywhere All At Once, was among the lead actress nominees.

Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu received supporting nominations for the surreal, multiverse-hopping sci-fi, which became a word-of-mouth indie smash hit in 2022.

The three other films nominated for best cast were Babylon, Women Talking and director Steven Spielberg’s Fabelmans, which won best drama at Tuesday night’s Globes.

Paul Dano, essentially playing a young Spielberg’s father in the semi-autobiographical drama, was nominated, although his on-screen wife Michelle Williams was surprisingly overlooked by SAG.

The Whale also landed two nominations including for Brendan Fraser, whose comeback performance as a morbidly obese teacher has long been seen as a strong Oscar frontrunner.