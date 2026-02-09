Bad Bunny celebrates Puerto Rico at Super Bowl, angering Trump

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny performs during Super Bowl LX Patriots vs Seahawks Apple Music Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Feb 8.

SANTA CLARA, United States - Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny on Feb 8 turned the Super Bowl into a giant street party, delivering his hits on one of the world’s biggest stages – and becoming the first-ever half-time show headliner to sing only in Spanish.

Anticipation was high for the 31-year-old’s set, amid rampant speculation about whether he would use his platform to renew his criticism of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in front of tens of millions of viewers.

But the wildly popular musician, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, made good on his pre-game promise to joyously share his culture – and largely avoided overt political statements in favour of subtle messaging through symbols.

In a set featuring a sugar cane plantation, a traditional “piragua” cart selling treats, and even a wedding, he opened with Titi Me Pregunto (2022) and feminist anthem Yo Perreo Sola (2020), with a cast of dancers fuelling the party atmosphere.

Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal, American actress Jessica Alba and American rapper Cardi B were among the guest stars vibing in his familiar La Casita backdrop, representing a home in Puerto Rico.

Bad Bunny wore an all-white ensemble, with a football jersey featuring the number 64 and Ocasio, before donning a classy suit jacket.

He delved into more political territory with El Apagon (2022), which touches on the displacement of Puerto Ricans on their own island, and the constant problems caused by the unreliable power grid. He carried a Puerto Rican flag at one point.

The performance also included a young boy watching the Grammys on an old television set. Bad Bunny, who won the Album of the Year prize a week ago, presented the child – perhaps a younger version of himself – with a golden gramophone.

The internet went wild with unverified rumors that the child was Liam Conejo Ramos, a five-year-old Ecuadoran boy recently detained by American immigration agents in Minnesota.

A National Football League (NFL) spokesman confirmed to AFP that the boy was an actor, and an Instagram post seemingly from the child in question, Lincoln Fox, was hashtagged #youngbadbunny.

Surprise musical guests included American singer Lady Gaga, who sang a Latin-inflected version of her hit Die With A Smile (2024) – the only English lyrics in the show – and Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin.

At the Grammys, Bad Bunny made a searing statement about Mr Donald Trump’s sweeping immigration crackdown, earning cheers for saying “ICE out” from the stage.

But on Feb 8, he did not call out the American president.

At the end of the set, after listing Latin American countries, Puerto Rico, the United States and Canada, Bad Bunny spiked a football that said “Together, we are America”.

A giant screen in the stadium read: “The only thing more powerful than hate is love.”

Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga perform during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Feb 8. PHOTO: EPA

Mr Trump nevertheless quickly took issue with the performance, saying: “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying” – even though government data shows more than 41 million Americans speak Spanish.

Posting on his Truth Social account, he called the show “an affront to the Greatness of America”.

Early backlash

Bad Bunny has been Spotify’s most-streamed artiste in the world four separate times, including 2025, and won Album of the Year at the Grammys with Debi Tirar Mas Fotos – the first Spanish-language work to win music’s highest accolade.

But the decision to showcase his work at the Super Bowl in California met with conservative outrage – specifically about the idea that he would not sing in English.

The NFL entered into an agreement in 2019 with American rapper Jay-Z’s entertainment company Roc Nation, which leads the league’s entertainment strategy.

Since that time, the list of Super Bowl headliners included American singer Jennifer Lopez and Colombian singer Shakira (with a guest spot for Bad Bunny), but the duo did not perform exclusively in Spanish, leaving Bad Bunny to set that benchmark.

From Vega Baja to Super Bowl

Bad Bunny grew up in Vega Baja, a small municipality near Puerto Rico’s capital San Juan.

He was working at a supermarket bagging groceries when he got a call from a label over his viral plays on the DIY platform SoundCloud.

Thus began the reggaeton star’s rapid explosion to the top of global music.

Lat e in 202 5, Bad Bunny released Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, a history lesson in Puerto Rican music that he promoted with a hometown concert residency in San Juan and a world tour.

In Puerto Rico, a US territory since 1898, there was nothing but pride for the island’s native son on Feb 8.

“For someone from here to be at one of the most important events in the United States is a source of pride for every Puerto Rican,” Mr Olvin Reyes, 39, told AFP. AFP



