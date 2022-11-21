Back To The Future star and Parkinson's activist Michael J. Fox gets honorary Oscar

LOS ANGELES - Canadian actor Michael J. Fox was awarded an honorary Oscar on Saturday for his campaign to fund Parkinson’s research since being diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease at the peak of his acting career.

Fox, 61, received the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ annual statuette for humanitarian work by a film industry figure at a black-tie gala crammed with Hollywood’s biggest stars in Los Angeles.

“You’re making me shake, stop it,” joked Fox as he received a standing ovation, before describing his award as “a wholly unexpected honour”.

Fox shot to stardom in the Back To The Future films (1985 to 1990) while portraying time-travelling high-school student Marty McFly.

The trilogy thrust DeLorean time machines and gravity-defying hoverboards into the popular imagination.

In 1991, at the age of 29, Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and told he had 10 years left to work.

About 10 million people worldwide have Parkinson’s, which erodes motor functions.

American actor Woody Harrelson, who starred alongside Fox in the film Doc Hollywood (1991) at the time of his diagnosis, told the audience on Saturday: “I just couldn’t believe it because there’s such an invincible, superhuman quality about Mike.”

“Well, he never missed a step, never wallowed in self-pity... instead he turned a chilling diagnosis into a courageous mission,” he added.

Fox, who first achieved fame on NBC’s sitcom Family Ties (1982 to 1989), publicly disclosed his illness in 1998, during the run of his second hit TV series Spin City (1996 to 2002).

He semi-retired a few years later, dedicating himself to his Parkinson’s foundation and raising more than US$1 billion for research.

“It was clear that an aging, under-served patient base could use some help,” he said. “There was nothing heroic about what I did.”

Fox, who permanently retired from acting in 2020, has suffered multiple broken bones and injuries from falls in recent months, requiring surgery on his shoulder.

But he walked to and from the stage on Saturday, asking his wife and former Family Ties co-star Tracy Pollan to help carry his statuette off.