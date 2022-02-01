Baby makes three for Chiling Lin and hubby

Taiwanese model-actress Chiling Lin has delivered a piece of happy news on the eve of Chinese New Year: the arrival of her son.

Lin, 47, shared a photo yesterday of a small hand holding onto a finger, as she wrote in a mix of English and Chinese: "Thank you for coming into our family. The little angel has finally arrived at our home.

"We hope to share our heartfelt joy with everyone we love at the start of this beautiful year. Thank you for your blessings and encouragement all this while."

Lin's husband, Japanese actor-singer Akira, 40, shared the same photo on social media yesterday and wrote in a mix of Japanese, Chinese and English: "Thank you for coming into our family. Our future will be filled with delightful love as we keep hope alive - hope that pushes you forward."

While neither parent said at first whether the child was a boy or girl, Lin used an emoji of a family of a man, woman and boy.

Taiwan's United Daily News later contacted Lin through her agent, who confirmed that Lin had delivered a baby boy.

Lin, who is currently based in Japan, has reportedly been trying to get pregnant since she married Akira, whose real name is Ryohei Kurosawa, in June 2019.

The actress, who is known for her roles in movies such as historical war epic Red Cliff (2008 and 2009) and romantic comedy Love On Credit (2011), has cut down on her work commitments after making a cameo in the movie Mayday Life (2019).

She reportedly turned down several assignments as she prepared for her possible pregnancy. She appeared in a video for television host Dee Hsu's new talk show, Dee's Talk, late last year, but was seen only from the waist up.

The model and actress stoked pregnancy rumours with her posts on social media when she turned 47 in November.

She had written: "Thanks, mum. Thanks, life. Thanks for every piece of sincerity and thanks for every miracle", before adding the next day: "Thanks for the future."