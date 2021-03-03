Awkwafina improvised for her dragon role in Raya And The Last Dragon

SINGAPORE - When it came to choosing the voice of the dragon Sisu in the Disney animation feature Raya And The Last Dragon, one choice was made clear from the start: the actress Awkwafina.

Speaking to The Straits Times on a video call, the 32-year-old, whose real name is Nora Lum, says that her inclusion in the project came about through the efforts of Raya co-screenwriter Adele Lim. Lim was involved in turning Kevin Kwan's novel into the romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians (2018), which featured the actress in a star-making role as the relatable sidekick Goh Peik Lin.