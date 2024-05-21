Award-winning Indian composer A.R. Rahman to perform at National Stadium in August

SINGAPORE – Oscar- and Grammy-winning Indian composer A.R. Rahman will be returning to Singapore to perform after 10 years, this time at the National Stadium on Aug 31.

Maestro Productions, the company behind the singer-songwriter-musician’s upcoming concert titled A Rahman Rhapsody, shared the announcement on social media on May 20. Ticketing details of the one-night show have yet to be released.

The 57-year-old Chennai-born musician last played here in 2014 at Gardens by the Bay.

Anticipation for Rahman’s arrival is high, and his fans have been sharing Maestro Productions’ concert announcement post on social media. The post has received more than 24,000 “likes” and more than 240 comments in 15 hours.

Renowned for his musical scores for Bollywood and Kollywood films, he received international acclaim for his compositions in British director Danny Boyle’s 2008 Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire.

He won the prizes for best original score and best song for Jai Ho at the 2009 Oscars. The feat was repeated at the 2010 Grammys, where he bagged the best soundtrack and best song trophies.

Time magazine called him the “Mozart of Madras”, and Rahman was named one of the most influential people in the world in the 2009 edition of Time 100.

He will be holding a concert at Kuala Lumpur’s Bukit Jalil National Stadium on July 27 before heading to Singapore.