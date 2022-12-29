Avatar sequel crosses US$1 billion at global box office

LOS ANGELES – Avatar: The Way Of Water surpassed US$1 billion (S$1.35 billion) in worldwide ticket sales after two weeks in theatres, Walt Disney Co said.

The movie reached the sales milestone faster than Top Gun: Maverick, from Paramount Global, and Jurassic World: Dominion, from Universal Pictures, the only other 2022 movies to sell US$1 billion of tickets.

The Way Of Water is the fastest a film has made that much since Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021, according to a statement from Disney on Wednesday.

The Way Of Water is one of the most expensive movies ever made, and will likely need to keep up a strong sales pace to break even. Director James Cameron said it needs to take in US$2 billion in ticket sales to make money.

The first Avatar (2009) made almost US$3 billion at the global box office.

In the United States and Canada, the sequel has crossed US$300 million in sales, said Disney. Earlier this week, the California-based company said that the picture had generated US$95.5 million in ticket sales in those markets over the long weekend alone, far exceeding expectations given theatre closures in some states due to blizzards.

The film follows the indigenous Na’vi humanoid race that inhabits a moon called Pandora and the colonisation that threatens them. About 78 per cent of critics recommend it, according to review site Rotten Tomatoes. BLOOMBERG