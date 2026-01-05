Avatar: Fire and Ash passes $1 billion mark in global ticket sales

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Zoe Saldana (left) and Sam Worthington in Avatar: Fire And Ash.

Avatar: Fire and Ash has surpassed the US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) mark at the global box office, as it kept the top spot in North American theaters with another US$40 million in ticket sales, industry estimates showed on Jan 4.

The third installment in director James Cameron’s blockbuster series has now earned US$306 million in the United States and Canada, and another US$777 million abroad, putting the total at US$1.08 billion, Exhibitor Relations reported.

Fire and Ash stars Zoe Saldana as Na’vi warrior Neytiri and Sam Worthington as ex-Marine Jake Sully, who must battle a new foe threatening their family’s life on the planet Pandora.

It is the fourth Cameron film to pass the US$1 billion mark, with the first two Avatar films and Titanic.

In second place in North America was Zootopia 2, Disney’s feel-good animated film and an Oscar contender, at US$19 million. Its global total now stands at nearly US$1.6 billion.

Coming in third at US$14.9 million was Lionsgate’s The Housemaid, a film version of Freida McFadden’s best-selling novel about a young woman (Sydney Sweeney) who is hired by a wealthy couple (Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar) with dark secrets.

Marty Supreme, A24‘s period sports drama starring Timothee Chalamet, finished in fourth place with US$12.6 million.

Anaconda, the new meta comedy action flick starring Paul Rudd and Jack Black as friends trying to reboot the original 1997 horror film, finished in fifth place with US$10 million.

Rounding out the top 10 are: