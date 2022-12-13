Avatar and Top Gun sequels land Golden Globe nominations

Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) in Avatar: The Way of Water. PHOTO: 20TH CENTURY STUDIOS
Updated
39 sec ago
Published
41 sec ago

LOS ANGELES - Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick were named among the contenders for Golden Globe awards next month when the ceremony returns to television after a year off following a diversity and ethics scandal.

Dark comedy film The Banshees of Inisherin led all movies with eight nominations on Monday from members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that hands out the Globes.

The Globes have been known as a glitzy, booze-fueled ceremony that kicks off Hollywood’s awards season and helps propel nominees and winners in their quest for Oscars.

But the Globes where tainted after a 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation probed the association’s practices and revealed the organisation had no Black members. Tom Cruise returned his Golden Globe statues in protest, and longtime broadcaster NBC dropped the 2022 telecast.

The Comcast-owned network agreed to air the Globes again in 2023 after the organization made reforms. The ceremony will take place Jan 10 and will also stream on Peacock. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Kate Winslet and other actors learnt to freedive for Avatar: The Way Of Water

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top