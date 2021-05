LOS ANGELES - The new series The Stand is based on a Stephen King book about a world decimated by a pandemic, one caused by a weaponised strain of influenza escaping from a research facility.

But while some might see parallels with the current coronavirus pandemic, the acclaimed fantasy novel was written in 1978. And this television adaptation - which debuts at 11pm on May 3 on FX (Singtel TV Channel 310) - was mostly written three years ago.