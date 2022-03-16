Author Katherine Schwarzenegger's daughter prepares for new sibling

LOS ANGELES - Author Katherine Schwarzenegger, who is expecting her second child with actor Chris Pratt, shared the cute way that their one-year-old daughter is preparing for her new sibling.

Schwarzenegger, 32, posted a photo on Instagram on Tuesday (March 15), showing two dolls in diapers.

"The latest toddler treats I find around the house... all her babies and (plush toys) are wearing diapers and band-aids. Mama's girl is nesting," wrote Schwarzenegger, who is the daughter of The Terminator (1984) actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver.

She added that one of the dolls had been bought when she herself was born in 1989.

Schwarzenegger married Pratt, star of films such as The Lego Movie (2014) and Guardians Of The Galaxy (2014), in June 2019 after dating for a year. They welcomed daughter Lyla Maria in August 2020.

In a comment on his wife's post, the 42-year-old joked that the vintage doll could be haunted: "If you find a turd in one of those diapers, call Ghost Hunters immediately."