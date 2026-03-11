Straitstimes.com header logo

Australian designer Katie Perry wins trademark spat against US singer Katy Perry

Australia's High Court found that there was unlikely to be any risk of “confusion” between the two.

SYDNEY – Australian designer Katie Perry has won the right to sell clothes under her name, claiming victory on March 11 in a years-long trademark spat with American pop megastar Katy Perry.

The designer accused her far more famous namesake of trademark infringement, arguing she had claimed the Katie Perry brand before the singer became a global sensation. But the artiste said her music had already gone “viral” as the designer started selling clothes around 2008, and sought to have the Australian trademark scrubbed out.

An Australian court agreed with the singer, ruling in 2024 the clothing trademark should be cancelled.

But Australia’s High Court has now ruled in favour of the designer on appeal, finding there was unlikely to be any risk of “confusion” between the two.

A representative for the singer told AFP that despite the legal action, she “has never sought to close down” the Australian business. AFP

