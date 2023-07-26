Australian comedy quiz show pokes fun at Tan Chuan-Jin, Cheng Li Hui affair

Host Tom Gleisner quizzed panellists on why Singapore politicians Tan Chuan-Jin and Cheng Li Hui have resigned. PHOTO: HAVE YOU BEEN PAYING ATTENTION?
Suzanne Sng
Updated
30 min ago
Published
52 min ago

SINGAPORE – Australian quiz show Have You Been Paying Attention? has waded into Singapore politics, bringing up the affair and subsequent resignations of former politicians Tan Chuan-Jin and Cheng Li Hui.

The critically acclaimed show, which combines current affairs and comedy, sees host Tom Gleisner quiz five panellists on the past week’s top news stories.

One of the questions on Monday’s episode – accompanied by photos of Mr Tan, 54, and Ms Cheng, 47, flashed onscreen – was: “Singapore has been rocked by a rare political scandal. Why have these two lawmakers resigned?”

Last week, Mr Tan resigned from the People’s Action Party, as Speaker of Parliament and as an MP for Marine Parade GRC over his extramarital affair with Ms Cheng, who also resigned as an MP for Tampines GRC.

Mr Tan is married with two children, while Ms Cheng is single.

One of the panellists, Australian comedian-presenter Sam Pang, cracked a joke about Singapore noodles – a popular dish in Asian restaurants overseas – before another panellist, Australian comedian Aaron Chen, answered correctly that they resigned because of an affair.

A third panellist, Australian actress-comedienne Kitty Flanagan, then chipped in: “Well, can I say he’s doing very well for himself?”

“She’s a nine. He’s a four,” she added, rating their looks based on the photos.

She also made a joke about their ages, saying: “He’s 70. She’s, what, 25?”

