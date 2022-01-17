Attack On Titan arrives at ArtScience Museum from February

SINGAPORE - Hit manga series Attack On Titan will arrive on Singapore's shores as part of a major exhibition at the ArtScience Museum, opening on Feb 19.

This will be the South-east Asian debut of Attack On Titan: The Exhibition, which will showcase the immersive world of the manga series written and illustrated by Japanese creator Hajime Isayama.

The dark, fantastical series, about a world where humans live within enormous walls to protect themselves from gigantic, man-eating humanoids known as Titans, began in 2009 and came to an end last year.

The manga has been wildly popular, selling over 100 million copies in print. It has since spawned several media products, including a popular anime series. Part 2 of the anime's fourth and final season is currently airing on Netflix.

Fans of the series can look forward to more than 180 artworks from Isayama at the exhibition, including new pieces that have not been previously displayed before, as well as drafts and sketches from his archives, such as storyboards with his handwritten dialogue.

Visitors entering the exhibition can choose to travel through the exhibition as someone either born outside of the walls or inside. Paths will diverge to highlight different parts of the series' lore before converging.

There will also be sections dedicated to fan favourite characters such as Eren, Mikasa, Armin, Levi, Reiner, and Erwin.

Another attraction is The Great Titan Theatre, where an epic battle sequence will be played on a 10m-wide screen.

In a press release, Attack On Titan's editor Shintaro Kawakubo says Singapore holds a special place in both his and Isayama's hearts, having vacationed in Singapore together.

"Singapore is a familiar place for me as it was my first ever trip abroad, both personally and for work. I gave a lecture on Attack On Titan at the National University of Singapore and also travelled there with Mr Isayama for a separate holiday.

"I have many wonderful memories of Singapore and it would not be an exaggeration to say that holding Attack On Titan: The Exhibition here was a long-cherished wish of ours."

Isayama adds that while the manga has ended its run, he hopes the story continues to delight fans.

"I hope you enjoy Attack On Titan: The Exhibition and I would be happy if you continue to immerse yourself in the world of Attack On Titan and engage with the characters as you like."

The exhibition will run from Feb 19 to July 3. Tickets go on sale on Jan 20 and prices range from $14.70 to $21 for an adult ticket and $11.20 to $16 for a concession ticket.

For more information, visit their website.