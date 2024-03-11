Biopic Oppenheimer crowned best picture at Oscars, sweeps seven categories

LOS ANGELES – Oppenheimer, the blockbuster biopic about the race to build the first atomic bomb, claimed the prestigious best picture trophy at the Academy Awards in Hollywood on March 11.
British director Christopher Nolan’s film starred Irish actor Cillian Murphy as theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, leader of the United States’ effort in the 1940s to create a weapon devastating enough to end World War Two.
Murphy won the best actor trophy, Nolan was named best director and American actor Robert Downey Jr won the best supporting actor category. American actress Emma Stone won best actress for Poor Things.
A three-hour historical drama about science and politics, Oppenheimer became an unlikely box office hit and grossed US$953.8 million (S$1.27 billion), in addition to widespread critical praise.
It was the first of Nolan’s films to win best picture. The director has previously won acclaim for The Dark Knight trilogy (2005-2012), Inception (2010), Memento (2000) and other movies.
Oppenheimer triumphed over feminist doll adventure Barbie, a movie it had battled in a box office showdown dubbed “Barbenheimer.” Other best picture contenders included The Holdovers, a dramedy set in a New England boarding school, and the Holocaust tale The Zone of Interest.
The Oscar winners, as listed below, were chosen by the roughly 10,500 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.
Best Picture: Oppenheimer
Best Actor: Cilian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Best Actress: Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Director: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Best Supporting Actress: Da’vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Adapted Screenplay: American Fiction
Best Original Screenplay: Anatomy Of A Fall
Best Animated Feature Film: The Boy And The Heron
Best Animated Short: War Is Over! Inspired By The Music Of John & Yoko
Best International Feature: The Zone Of Interest, United Kingdom
Best Documentary Feature: 20 Days In Mariupol
Best Documentary Short: The Last Repair Shop
Best Original Score: Oppenheimer
Best Original Song: What Was I Made For?, Barbie
Best Sound: The Zone Of Interest
Best Production Design: Poor Things
Best Live Action Short: The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar
Best Cinematography: Oppenheimer
Best Makeup And Hairstyling: Poor Things
Best Costume Design: Poor Things
Best Visual Effects: Godzilla Minus One
Best Film Editing: Oppenheimer
REUTERS