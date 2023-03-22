At The Movies: Zhang Yimou’s Full River Red enthrals, Tom Hanks still affable in A Man Called Otto

Full River Red (NC16)

159 minutes, opens on Thursday



4 stars

The story: Zhang Yimou directs a 12th-century Song Dynasty mystery surrounding a visiting enemy state envoy, who is found murdered in his sleep on the eve of his meeting with the prime minister (Lei Jiayin). Most critically, a letter in his possession destined for the emperor goes missing.

Full River Red grossed more than four billion yuan (S$778 million) at the domestic box office.

The Chinese audience may have warmed to its nationalistic call for party loyalty, as the movie immortalises the famous poem titled Man Jiang Hong, attributed to patriotic general Yue Fei.

Or perhaps this historical comedy whodunnit has surpassed Cliff Walkers (2021) to be the biggest commercial success in Chinese Fifth Generation auteur Zhang’s 35-year career simply because it is such wily entertainment with clever wordplay and excellent performances.

Pop idol Jackson Yee and comedian Shen Teng are the starring duo of an ambitious battalion commander and his lowly soldier nephew, whose oafishness is a cover for a strategic mind.

They are tasked with tracking down the letter under the watch of two scheming officials (Zhang Yi and Yue Yunpeng).

A nerve-shredding soundtrack of electronica folk songs hurries them along from one interrogation to another within a confined military compound. The suspects, primarily a comely dancer (Wang Jiayi), all end up dead.

Their first hour of slapstick gives way to suspenseful plot reversals once the political conspiracy comes fuller into view.

This thriller recalls the director’s 2018 masterpiece Shadow in its labyrinthine dynastic intrigues as well as elegant inky visuals – which befit a story that plays out in real time over two pre-dawn hours.

At daybreak, should the pair of unwitting heroes fail in their mission, they will be executed.

Hot take: Jingoism aside, history is retold as an enthralling blockbuster.

A Man Called Otto (NC16)