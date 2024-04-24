At The Movies: WWII drama One Life will leave you in tears, City Hunter a frisky romp

One Life (PG)

110 minutes, opens on April 25

4 stars

The story: In the late 1930s, at great danger, 29-year-old British stockbroker Nicholas Winton leads a volunteer mission to evacuate 669 Jewish children from Czechoslovakia before the Nazi Germany invasion. Anthony Hopkins stars in this World War II dramatisation.

One Life is a biopic of the British Oskar Schindler minus the narrative boldness of Schindler’s List (1993).

English television director James Hawes’ adaptation of the book If It’s Not Impossible (2014) by Winton’s daughter, Barbara Winton, is mild-mannered even when the clock is running out to secure funding, transport, visas and foster families in the United Kingdom for the children.

Johnny Flynn plays the impassioned Winton in these Prague wartime flashbacks, with Helena Bonham Carter as his formidable mother mobilising the campaign from London.

Hopkins appears in the dual-timeline narrative as the elderly Winton of half a century later. Far from basking in his heroism, he is haunted by regret over his failure to save more children, and his decency and unassuming reserve are the movie’s very qualities.

The unfussy film-making lets Hopkins do his thing. This is an actor who can summon crushing sorrow from just stillness and silence.

Winton’s humanitarianism was largely unrecognised, until the discovery of his Prague Rescue documents in 1988 landed him on the BBC magazine show That’s Life for an emotional surprise reunion – since viewed over 41 million times on YouTube – with his now-grown “Nicky’s Children”.

The survivors were a testament to his extraordinary courage, finally allowing him self-forgiveness.

His is a true story of human goodness that deserves to be told and demands to be heard in today’s troubled world.

Hot take: The telling is straightforward, but the story so innately powerful, it leaves not a dry eye in the house.

