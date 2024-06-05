At The Movies: Wackiness and wonder in The Projector exclusives Drive-Away Dolls and Here

Drive-Away Dolls (R21)

84 minutes, June 8, 16, 22 and 28 at The Projector

3 stars

The story: Circa 1999 America, 20something lesbian Jamie (Margaret Qualley) and her bookish roommate Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan) set off from Philadelphia to Florida on an impromptu jaunt with moronic mobsters (Colman Domingo, Joey Slotnick and C.J. Wilson) in pursuit. Unbeknown to the girls, there is illicit cargo in their rented car.

American film-maker Ethan Coen, one-half of the Coen Brothers creative team with Joel, has himself a new partner for his first solo fictional feature as director.

Drive-Away Dolls is showing at The Projector’s Pink Screen festival. It is co-produced and co-written by Coen’s wife Tricia Cooke, who identifies as queer, and the cross-country buddy caper is a bawdy escapade that is proudly sapphic.

It detours into lesbian bars, sex toys, and crazy and wanton sex plus an epic make-out session with a female soccer team. While the bumbling hitmen and suspicious briefcase are a familiar combo from the Coen Brothers’ Fargo (1996) and No Country For Old Men (2007), the contents of the case here will be X-rated.

As is Jamie’s language, which otherwise preserves the brothers’ florid archness.

Jamie wants to help lonesome Marian open up. Qualley grows wearisome fast, with her Texan twang as aggressive as her libido, but Viswanathan is thankfully a real find, playing the deadpan foil.

The comedy, in all its vulgar zaniness, tries too hard to shock and to compel you to laugh. Coen and Cooke seem to be making it up as they barrel along. They are aiming low, and it is impossible at the very least to not admire the cheerful trashiness.

Hot take: The wacky road trip is either a sex-positive joyride or a car wreck, crass and slapdash. Your mileage will vary.

