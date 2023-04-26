At The Movies: To Catch A Killer shoots blanks, Sisu slays

To Catch A Killer (NC16)

119 minutes, opens on Thursday

2 stars

The story: Amid the festive fireworks on New Year’s Eve in Baltimore, Maryland, an expert sniper up in a penthouse fells 29 random revellers. Shailene Woodley stars as beat cop Eleanor Falco, who is requisitioned by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to help profile and track down the terrorist.

Why does FBI agent Geoffrey Lammark (Ben Mendelsohn) pick a rookie like Eleanor to partner him in the high-pressure manhunt of To Catch A Killer?

Eleanor is alert and motivated, just the sort of flinty females Woodley plays (The Divergent Series, 2014 to 2016). She shares Lammark’s impatience with law-enforcement politicking.

But where Lammark perceives in her troubled psyche a latter-day Clarice Starling uniquely capable of understanding the killer’s mind, the audience sees only a personality blank.

The heroine’s inner demons so integral to the story go unexplained, and her vaunted intuitive skills are mainly to eavesdrop on the findings of her co-investigators. She will have to do better if the lambs are to be silenced.

This psychological thriller procedural by Argentine writer-director Damian Szifron has undercooked characters and a dubious plot that eventually finds Eleanor and the lone-wolf assassin (Ralph Ineson) in an improbably civil discussion of social isolation and right-wing conspiracies. The political commentary is contrived.

Much more hard-hitting are Szifron’s two tense and intricately staged mass shootings. The first is the sensational prologue and the second erupts mid-movie in a mall.

They are a reminder of America’s chilling epidemic of gun violence, and of the film-maker’s promise as an Oscar nominee for Wild Tales (2014) before this disappointing Hollywood debut.

Hot take: A rising director and a reliable star are hampered by a limp script – their serial killer drama shoots blanks.

Sisu (M18)

91 minutes, opens on Thursday exclusively at The Projector

4 stars