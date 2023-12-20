At The Movies: The Three Musketeers: Milady a galloping adventure, What Happens Later saved by chemistry

The Three Musketeers: Milady (PG13)

115 minutes, opens on Dec 21

4 stars

The story: In a 17th-century France under the dual threat of a religious insurrection and a British invasion, the king’s musketeers – they of the “all for one and one for all” gallantry – are the last bastion against chaos.

A brief recap for those who missed The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan in Singapore cinemas in November: Young, hot-headed D’Artagnan (Francois Civil) had aligned with ageing Athos (Vincent Cassel), foppish Aramis (Romain Duris) and perpetually sloshed Porthos (Pio Marmai) upon arriving in Paris to find a civil war brewing between Catholic royalists and Protestant republicans.

The four musketeers uncover a conspiracy to assassinate King Louis XIII (Louis Garrel).

For fuller historical context, read Alexandre Dumas’ 1844 literary classic.

This blockbuster adaptation by French director Martin Bourboulon is a duology shot back-to-back, with The Three Musketeers: Milady following on immediately from part one as D’Artagnan searches for his abducted amour Constance (Lyna Khoudri).

He forms an uneasy alliance with the eponymous mystery femme fatale: Surely you did not believe a slinky vamp played by Eva Green, last seen leaping off a cliff, would perish for real so early in the story?

Milady de Winter is the central antagonist of the concluding chapter, and the smirking, scheming, bosom a-heaving Green is sensational in a smoking-hot all-star Euro cast.