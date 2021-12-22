At The Movies: The Matrix Resurrections, Silent Night and Sing 2

The Matrix Resurrections (PG13)

148 minutes, opens Dec 22, 3 stars

Like most artists, film-makers love saying their work has layers, like an onion. Don't like one layer? No problem. Keep going and a more appealing strata will reveal itself.

That sort of declaration rarely holds water, but in the case of the original Matrix trilogy (1999 to 2003), it might be true.

Beneath the crust of goth-cyberpunk visuals - for a hot minute, edgy high-school students everywhere embraced the main characters' long black overcoats - lies the layer that deals with the nature of reality, using language lifted from Wired magazine and an introductory class in philosophy.

Ignore the windbaggery and the fun begins, because the films have always been grounded in stylish comic-book action.

The new film continues the story where it left off in The Matrix Revolutions (2003). New versions of Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) exist in the simulation known as The Matrix. But the pair, who were lovers in the previous version of the simulation, are now strangers.

Despite his material success, game designer Neo is miserable. His analyst (Neil Patrick Harris) prescribes calming medications. Morpheus, or at least a version of him (played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen), shows up to tell Neo that his life is a lie.

Director and co-writer Lana Wachowski adds one more layer - self-awareness. The film's winking call-outs to its legacy is clever in spite of how it pats itself on the back for its prescience in pointing out the wide adoption of artificial intelligence and the rise of computer gaming as a major industry.

In the intervening years, Wachowski has learnt to craft great action scenes, but folding exposition into story still escapes her. Characters such as the rebel human Bugs (Jessica Henwick) and sentient program Sati (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) mostly exist to hurl chunks of Matrix cosmology at Neo.