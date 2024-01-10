At The Movies: The Holdovers will warm your heart, while Abang Adik breaks it

The Holdovers (NC16)

133 minutes, opens on Jan 11 exclusively at The Projector

4 stars

The story: American actor Paul Giamatti, in a career-best performance under his Sideways (2004) director Alexander Payne, plays a grinchy professor tasked with staying on at an elite New England boarding school over Christmas to mind a bright but troublesome student (Dominic Sessa).

Of course the conflicting duo of The Holdovers will find kinship after a string of comic misadventures.

But what an emotionally rewarding journey towards the obvious, watching Giamatti’s sweaty wall-eyed misanthrope Paul Hunham, the academy’s most hated teacher, spark off against Sessa as the angry and hurting teen smart-a** Angus Tully, whose mother has stranded him for the winter holidays to honeymoon with her new husband.

Also on the snow-blanketed campus is Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Mary Lamb, the black cafeteria cook who is mourning her son killed in the Vietnam War.

The story is set in 1970 and retro-styled like a film from that era complete with zooms and dissolves.

In spirit, too, it is a throwback to the 1970s cinema of Bob Rafelson (Five Easy Pieces, 1970) and Hal Ashby (The Last Detail, 1973), to the sort of scrappy character-driven dramedies that have established Payne himself as a critics’ darling through eight features spanning Election (1999), The Descendants (2011) and Nebraska (2013).

The American film-maker’s latest was one of the best reviewed releases of 2023, particularly for Hunham’s scabrous wit and the outstanding performers. Sessa, raw and rangy, is a major discovery in his screen debut, while Randolph underplays Mary’s grief with weary stoicism.

Giamatti and Randolph earned Golden Globes earlier this week, for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Supporting Actress respectively.

The trio are outcasts, wounded and alone. The bittersweet heartwarmer is perfectly calibrated between the funny and the forlorn as it melds their varying shades of sadness into a fable about companionship.

Hot take: You will laugh and weep with the three broken souls, and come to love them.

