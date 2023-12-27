At The Movies: The Goldfinger is a financial scandal as action flick

The Goldfinger (PG13)

126 minutes, opens on Dec 30

3 stars

The story: It is the 1970s and Ching Yat-yin (Tony Leung Chiu Wai) slips into Hong Kong aboard a nondescript cargo boat. In the coming years, the man of mysterious origins achieves success in the then-British colony’s property, travel agency and transport sectors. Meanwhile, Lau Kai-yuen (Andy Lau), an anti-corruption investigator, smells a rat and begins looking into Ching’s group of companies. To Lau’s frustration, Ching always stays one step ahead.

There is no shortage of Asian financial scandals from which film-makers can seek inspiration. From Malaysia’s 1MDB fiasco to the fall of Barings Bank because of Singapore-based rogue trader Nick Leeson, the region is rich in Wolf Of Wall Street stories.

The tale of Ching is that of so many “self-made men”. As The Goldfinger points out, one of his first tasks is to establish his reputation, which he does by making a few splashy purchases of prime Hong Kong real estate.

Writer-director Felix Chong seeks to make Ching a charismatic villain, a task made easier by Leung’s magnetism. The actor’s crinkly smile and easy-going manner make him believable as the man who can sell snow in the Arctic.

There is an involved thread about Ching and his entanglement with snooty British expatriates representing old colonial money. It is a feel-good moment that burnishes Ching’s reputation as the cheeky local lad whose wins are a win for the home team.