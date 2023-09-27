At The Movies: The Creator is a fanboy work that puts visual pleasures ahead of story

The Creator (PG13)

133 minutes, opens on Thursday

2 stars

The story: In the future, the West has outlawed artificial intelligence (AI) and is in a state of war with Asia because the region allows intelligent robots to co-exist with humans. American special operator Joshua (John David Washington) has embedded himself with a band of Asian fighters. His soldier wife Maya (Gemma Chan) and her forces protect a secret war-winning weapon, and he must find and destroy it.

In the list of “bro movies” – The Godfather (1972), The Shining (1980), Heat (1995), The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013) – films about the American involvement in the war in Vietnam such as Apocalypse Now (1979) and Full Metal Jacket (1987) are especially venerated.

Coming after a conflict tainted by loss and moral dubiousness, these films are healing, because they are tragedies and all tragic dramas hold up the idea that good people suffer and lose because they are too noble to win.

But more importantly, these films launched a slew of highly meme-able images: choppers skimming above jungles, vivid orange explosions against a green carpet as rock from The Doors or CCR blares in the soundtrack and good American boys whose souls get corrupted by a dirty war and on rest days, dirty thrills.