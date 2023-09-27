At The Movies: The Creator is a fanboy work that puts visual pleasures ahead of story

The Creator (PG13)
133 minutes, opens on Thursday
2 stars
The story: In the future, the West has outlawed artificial intelligence (AI) and is in a state of war with Asia because the region allows intelligent robots to co-exist with humans. American special operator Joshua (John David Washington) has embedded himself with a band of Asian fighters. His soldier wife Maya (Gemma Chan) and her forces protect a secret war-winning weapon, and he must find and destroy it.
In the list of “bro movies” – The Godfather (1972), The Shining (1980), Heat (1995), The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013) – films about the American involvement in the war in Vietnam such as Apocalypse Now (1979) and Full Metal Jacket (1987) are especially venerated.
Coming after a conflict tainted by loss and moral dubiousness, these films are healing, because they are tragedies and all tragic dramas hold up the idea that good people suffer and lose because they are too noble to win.
But more importantly, these films launched a slew of highly meme-able images: choppers skimming above jungles, vivid orange explosions against a green carpet as rock from The Doors or CCR blares in the soundtrack and good American boys whose souls get corrupted by a dirty war and on rest days, dirty thrills.
Film-maker Gareth Edwards loves that stuff.
His Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) ended on Planet Scarif, with a battle on a tropical beach that, save for details such as laser blasters, could have been an out-take from Apocalypse Now or the jungle ambush from Forrest Gump (1994).
So if The Creator feels like a fanboy tribute, that is because that is what it is.
To fit as much tropi-conflict onto the screen as possible, a story of sorts has been fashioned, though calling it a “story” might be giving it too much credit.
The notion of turning a Vietnam war story into a science-fiction fantasy runs into problems today because everyone lives with the tension between the East and West.
If a Cold War between the United States and China were to become hot, it would not be expressed as a series of skirmishes, as shown in The Creator.
It will be, as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer (2023) states, MAD, or mutually assured destruction. Countdown, rockets in the air, end of movie.
In other words, Edwards’ world-building cannot explain its basic principles or paper over its cracks.
It is made worse by a Miss Saigon-style, Western saviour-Oriental femme romance between American soldier Joshua (Washington) and fighter Maya (Chan), with all the issues that this sort of relationship presents in 2023.
Given that this film’s progressivism is shown in the way it makes the anti-robot West the villains and the pro-robot Asians the noble underdogs, the romance feels like it comes from another time.
The images of futuristic war machines rising out of the mist-shrouded vegetation are cool, though.
Hot take: This fanboy tribute to two disparate genres – the Vietnam War epic and science-fiction fantasy – results in a film that offers visual pleasures, if one can get past its cultural anachronisms and jumbled plot.