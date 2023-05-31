At The Movies: The Boogeyman a Stephen King adaptation haunted by stale ideas

The Boogeyman (NC16)

99 minutes, opens on Thursday, 2 stars

The story: Sadie (Sophie Thatcher) and her young sister Sawyer (Vivien Lyra Blair) are grieving their mother. Their therapist father Will (Chris Messina) continues receiving patients in his home office. A highly agitated man shows up, begging for a consultation. The man brings into the home an unseen passenger, one who will not rest until it has destroyed the family. Adapted from a Stephen King short story published in 1973.

The phrase “adapted from a Stephen King story” is doing a lot of heavy lifting here.

On promotional materials, invoking the name of the lord of horror writing gives the impression that the movie will be accessible. It will feature characters who live in a small town shrouded in a dark mystery, culminating in a visit to a house that is a focal point of evil.

That sums up this movie, except it lacks the stuff that good King adaptations have – surprises, strong characters and good scares.

British director Rob Savage, helmer of well-received indie scarefests Host (2020) and Dashcam (2021), appears to have a good grip on the story, at least for the first two acts.

At the start, the troublemaking entity is invisible and the sense of foreboding is strong. The chills are amplified by the use of shadows and camera perspective, especially in scenes in which Sawyer is in bed, fearful of what may lurk just beyond the open door of the closet. The slow reveals are handled exquisitely.

But the work also carries the typical list of King adaptation faults, the worst of which is the switch in the third act, when the supernatural horror chills are replaced by an uninspired monster hunt.

A multitude of imagined horrors is collapsed into one underwhelming physical reality.

Hot take: This Stephen King adaptation makes good use of the unseen to deliver scares, but the effort is undermined by the need to reveal too much about the monster in the film’s finale.

Red Line (NC16)

99 minutes, opens on Thursday, 2 stars