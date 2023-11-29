At The Movies: Thanksgiving serves up a grisly feast, The Marsh King’s Daughter squanders potential

Thanksgiving (R21)

105 minutes, opens on Nov 30

3 stars

The story: A vengeful axe murderer is terrorising Plymouth, Massachusetts – the birthplace of American Thanksgiving – a year after a Black Friday stampede at a local megastore left shoppers dead. It is not only turkeys that will be carved.

Is no holiday safe any more?

Thanksgiving is American writer-director Eli Roth’s throwback to the 1980s teen slasher horror hallmarks Halloween (1978), Black Christmas (1974) and My Bloody Valentine (1981).

It began as a jokey fake trailer he created to run between Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez’s 2007 Grindhouse double bill.

And it is still very much a comedy raucous with sadistic wit and R-rated viscera in its myriad creative kills. The townsfolk are impaled, decapitated, sliced, basted and roasted because what is Thanksgiving without a meaty feast?

Patrick Dempsey may be People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2023 but, as the sheriff, he is useless at catching the killer.

Who is this mysterious assailant in a pilgrim costume and the mask of 17th-century Plymouth Colony founder John Carver?

For reasons yet unknown, he is targeting the rioters and survivors of that fateful night, and the main potential victims are heroine Jessica (Nell Verlaque), daughter of the moneybags store owner (Rick Hoffman), and her high-school circle of jocks and blondes (including TikTok star Addison Rae).