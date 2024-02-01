At The Movies: Spy comedy Argylle features cool visuals in a generic story

Argylle (PG13)

139 minutes, opens on Feb 1

3 stars

The story: Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard) is a renowned spy novelist and a loner. A fan, Aiden (Sam Rockwell), approaches her on a train. He appears to be oblivious to her growing discomfort and, worse, seems to be a conspiracy theorist. Through that encounter, Elly is caught in a scheme much larger than she could have imagined.

As a director, Matthew Vaughn has made his name as a storyteller with a gift for comic-book scenarios.

In superhero movies Kick-A** (2010) and X-Men: First Class (2011) through to The King’s Man (2021), the British film-maker has crafted a highly controlled form of storytelling that revels in music-driven action, sparse settings, striking colour schemes and dialogue-driven humour.

Argylle, unlike much of his most well-known work, is not a comic-book adaptation. It is based on an original screenplay from American screenwriter Jason Fuchs, whose resume includes the DC Extended Universe feature Wonder Woman (2017) and the animation Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012).

The result is a film that bears many of Vaughn’s signature flourishes, including extended fight scenes that feel more like music videos, characters who speak combatively and a plot that does not really matter. Watch this for scenes, not story.

But what is missing in this PG13 outing is the edgy material that made Vaughn the poster boy for laddish cinema – see the sex jokes and exploding heads in Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) and the cool violence of Kick-A**.

Stripped of shock value, the story of Howard’s Elly as a fish out of water in the crazy world of espionage has to stand on its own. It does, while also feeling disappointingly generic.