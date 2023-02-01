At The Movies: Sex comedy Good Luck To You, Leo Grande; Hyun Bin actioner The Point Men

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande (R21)

97 minutes, opens on Thursday



4 stars

The story: A retired religious studies teacher, two years widowed, hires a male escort to provide the sexual gratification she has never had in this 2022 Sundance Film Festival hit.

Emma Thompson plays 55-year-old Nancy Stokes in the British comedy Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, and if Thompson can be lonely and unfulfilled, what hope is there for the rest of us mature women?

Irish actor Daryl McCormack is a gleaming stud as the titular gigolo who arrives at Nancy’s rented hotel room and gets handed a list of five coital positions she wants to complete, as if it were one of her class assignments.

Nancy is eager. “There are nuns out there with more sexual experience than me,” she laments.

But she is terrified. She is a knot of middle-class prudishness and middle-aged insecurity, babbling on about her disappointment in her sagging breasts, her children and her life.

Thompson is at her funniest, as much because of her expert delivery as it is for how painfully honest Nancy is.

Every bit her equal is McCormack from the BBC series Peaky Blinders (2019 to 2022), whose Leo Grande is smart, sensitive and at ease in his sexiness as he patiently calms his client. Will Nancy ever stop talking so they can have sex?

Tension arises when Nancy tries nosing into the real person behind this fantasy lover. Director Sophie Hyde’s intimate one-room two-person act spans four sessions over which the pair of strangers get to know each other – and themselves. It is a liberating story on the need for human connection and self-acceptance.

Hot take: The two leads are terrific in a witty sex-positive bedroom farce that seduces and satisfies. – Whang Yee Ling

